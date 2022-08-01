TheStreet Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

FLGT opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

