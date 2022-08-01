TheStreet Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.0 %
FLGT opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
