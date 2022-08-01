Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $50.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. Cognex has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.