Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after buying an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $14,126,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

