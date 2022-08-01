FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41.

FMC Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FMC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

