Contrasting Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Costamare alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Costamare and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.61%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

This table compares Costamare and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 52.41% 23.37% 9.04% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $793.64 million 1.82 $435.12 million $3.71 3.16 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.46 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Costamare beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.