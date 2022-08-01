Analyzing Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Global SPAC Partners and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global SPAC Partners N/A -80.44% 5.56% Amplitude N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global SPAC Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplitude 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global SPAC Partners and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amplitude has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 164.72%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Global SPAC Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global SPAC Partners and Amplitude’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global SPAC Partners N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A Amplitude $167.26 million 5.28 -$74.98 million N/A N/A

Global SPAC Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplitude.

Summary

Amplitude beats Global SPAC Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global SPAC Partners

(Get Rating)

Global SPAC Partners Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.