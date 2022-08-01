Head-To-Head Survey: Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness and Archon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 67.34%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Archon.

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Archon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 4.67 $26.98 million ($4.67) -3.18 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Archon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Archon

(Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.