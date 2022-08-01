Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAHPF. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

CAHPF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

