Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.40 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.