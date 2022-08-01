Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.62 million. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atento Stock Up 1.2 %
ATTO stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. Atento has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.
Institutional Trading of Atento
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.