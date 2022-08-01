Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.62 million. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATTO stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. Atento has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

