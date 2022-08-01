Analyzing Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 29.29% 10.87% 1.29% ACNB 27.49% 10.13% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Civista Bancshares and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than ACNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $133.19 million 2.37 $40.55 million $2.53 8.56 ACNB $100.85 million 2.84 $27.83 million $3.10 10.61

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats ACNB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 19 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 12 offices in Adams county, five offices in York county, one office in Cumberland County, and one office in Franklin County; five community banking offices located in Frederick County; six community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

