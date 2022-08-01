BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,348,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,773,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,638,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

