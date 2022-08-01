Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,905.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $53.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities analysts expect that Shell will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

