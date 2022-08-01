Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.59.

SDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.99. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.