Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
TSE:AQN opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.25. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$16.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.
Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities
In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,051.40.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
Featured Articles
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.