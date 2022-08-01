Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.25. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$16.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,051.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

