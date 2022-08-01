Ferroglobe PLC Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,084,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

