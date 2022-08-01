Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 8th

Aurora Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 8th. Aurora Technology Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Aurora Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATAKU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.