WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

