Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.