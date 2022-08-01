Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $25.95 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

