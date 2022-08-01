Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

