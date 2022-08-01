Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Reduced by William Blair

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TDOC opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

