Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 700,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after buying an additional 287,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 241,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.29. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

