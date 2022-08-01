Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 700,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after buying an additional 287,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 241,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.29. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.