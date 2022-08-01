First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $71,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEM opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.