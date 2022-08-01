Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.16 million.
Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
