National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,232,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 11,831,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 726.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTIOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

