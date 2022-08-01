Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 1,401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $10.41 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.