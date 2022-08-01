Insider Buying: LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Insider Buys 9,300 Shares of Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Rating) insider Michael James Stilwell acquired 9,300 shares of LifeSafe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £4,929 ($5,938.55).
LifeSafe Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of LIFS opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.64) on Monday. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.50 ($0.96).
About LifeSafe
