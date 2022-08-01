Insider Buying: LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Insider Buys 9,300 Shares of Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Rating) insider Michael James Stilwell acquired 9,300 shares of LifeSafe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £4,929 ($5,938.55).

LifeSafe Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LIFS opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.64) on Monday. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.50 ($0.96).

Get LifeSafe alerts:

About LifeSafe

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LifeSafe Holdings plc offers fire safety products. The company offers extinguishing fluid products; protection products, including 5-in-1 fire extinguishers and pan safe cooking oil fire extinguishers; and detection products, including carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wickford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.