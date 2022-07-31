Avion Wealth Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avion Wealth grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.6 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

