Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

