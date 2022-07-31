Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 44,260 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,822,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $150.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.