California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $60,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

