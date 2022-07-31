Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.