Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $207.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

