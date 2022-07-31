Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,614 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

