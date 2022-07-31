State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 934 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.