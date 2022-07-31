First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 69,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 8.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

