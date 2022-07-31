Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 23,220 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

