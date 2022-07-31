Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.94 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

