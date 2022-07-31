Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 859 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $28.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31.

