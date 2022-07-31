Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $164,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chevron by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

