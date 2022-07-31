Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

