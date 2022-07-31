Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 8.9 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

