State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $12,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Entergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Entergy by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $4,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

