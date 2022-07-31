Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

