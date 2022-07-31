Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $478.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

