Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 16,474 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.68.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

