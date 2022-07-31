The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

