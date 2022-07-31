State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 135 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

