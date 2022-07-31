State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,353,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

